Police search for suspect impersonating officer in Haymarket

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly impersonated a police officer in the Haymarket area Tuesday night.

Prince William County Police said officers responded to the 6200 block of Aster Haven Cl. around 8:27 p.m. after a homeowner reported the incident. According to the homeowner, a man knocked on his door and identified himself as a law enforcement officer while displaying a badge in the shape of a shield. The homeowner said they refused to show ID and then closed the door. While attempting to close the door, the homeowner said the suspect allegedly shoved a clipboard in the doorway, and then fled the area.

Police said the suspect may be in a blue Toyota Prius. The victim described him as a white man who is around 50 years old, 5’8” and 206lbs., with brown hair and a full beard.