WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Winchester police are searching for and obtained a warrant for 30-year-old Chanz Doleman, who they say shot and critically injured someone overnight on Sunday.

According to police, Doleman and the 26-year-old victim were visiting a home on Gibbens St. when the two got into an argument. That’s when Doleman shot the man.

Officials said the victim was in stable condition as of Monday, but they are still searching for Doleman and are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

“Anyone with information on this investigation or the whereabouts of Chanz Doleman is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency, the WPD at 540-662-4131, or anonymously using the P3 tip app or by calling 540-665-TIPS,” the Winchester Police Department wrote in a news release.