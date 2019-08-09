Police search for man who hid camera in Macy’s bathroom stall

Virginia

The 16-year-old could see himself on the screen of a phone positioned to record his stall.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who Fairfax County police believe is involved in the unlawful filming of a minor in a Macy’s bathroom stall at Springfield Town Center on July 22.

Police report the 16-year-old was using the bathroom when he noticed a void in the stall, like a small window; he could see himself on the screen of a phone positioned to record his stall. By the time police were called, Second Lieutenant John Lieb says the phone was gone.

“We would ask anyone with information on his identity to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800,” said Lieb.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of one hundred to one thousand dollars if their information leads to an arrest.

