Police search for gun brandishing suspect in Nokesville

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Officers responded to reports of a brandishing of a firearm from on the 13000 block of Fitzwater Dr. in Nokesville on Wednesday night.

The Prince William County Police continue to search for a victim who is described as a white male, heavyset, with a full beard and mustache. The suspect was last seen wearing a ball cap and blue jeans. The suspect drove a white pick up truck and approached a 19-year-old victim, pointed a gun towards the victim and also threatened him. The suspect then fled the area uninjured. The investigation is ongoing.