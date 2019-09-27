Police search for gun brandishing suspect in Nokesville

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Officers responded to reports of a brandishing of a firearm from on the 13000 block of Fitzwater Dr. in Nokesville on Wednesday night.

The Prince William County Police continue to search for a victim who is described as a white male, heavyset, with a full beard and mustache. The suspect was last seen wearing a ball cap and blue jeans. The suspect drove a white pick up truck and approached a 19-year-old victim, pointed a gun towards the victim and also threatened him. The suspect then fled the area uninjured. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories