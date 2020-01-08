Police search for 3 suspects in Warrenton homicide

WARRENTON, Va. (WDVM) — Warrenton Police are searching for three suspects involved in a shooting that left one dead and two others injured early Wednesday morning.



Police responded to the scene at 393 Jackson Street around 4 a.m. for reports of a shooting at an apartment complex. There, they discovered three male gunshot victims in an apartment, two of which were transported to a regional trauma center with severe injuries. The third victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to witnesses, three suspects were scene fleeing the scene toward broadview avenue. All three were reported to be wearing dark clothes and hoodies and at least one of them is believed to be injured. If anyone has any information about these suspects, they are encouraged to contact Warrenton police.