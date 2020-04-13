Police search for 2 suspects in Exxon robbery

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is looking for these two suspects accused of robbing the Exxon on Falke St in Sterling, Virginia on April 12, 2020.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Police are looking for two suspects who robbed an Exxon gas station in Sterling, Virginia on Sunday.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said two men stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the Exxon on 45601 Falke Plaza around 1:15 p.m. The victim told police that the first suspect was purchasing a drink, but jumped over the counter when the clerk opened the register. The second suspect then went around the counter and took some cash. Police said no weapons were shown during the robbery.

The victim described the suspects as:

Suspect 1: Hispanic male, 5’8, slim build, wearing blue jeans, and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Suspect 2: Hispanic male, 5’6, slim build, wearing gray sweatpants with black cuffs, and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Police said both suspects fled on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective T. Rodriguez of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919.