Police respond to Woodbridge shooting, man hospitalized

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police say a shooting early Tuesday morning sent one man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they were on the scene at Bayside Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday. According to police, the suspect fled before they arrived, but there is no threat to the community.
An investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
