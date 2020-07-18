Police respond to double shooting at Fairfax County lounge

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — Two people were shot at Black Rose Lounge in Falls Church early Saturday morning, according to Fairfax County Police.

Police responded to the lounge on Seminary Rd in the Bailey’s Crossroads area around 2:15 a.m., where officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

FCPD describes the suspect as a 20-year-old black male, about 5’8” to 5’10” tall, wearing a white t-shirt with a flag on it.