Police report excessive speeding during COVID-19

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– Virginia’s stay at home order means less traffic on the roads. However, some residents in Fairfax County are taking advantage of the clearer roads.

State and local police report excessive speeding in Fairfax County recently. Fairfax County police shared on their social media several citations for drivers going over 90 mph on their post. One driver was going 132 mph and another 124.

“We just want to remind drivers again that this is not an open invitation to speed and speed limits must be complied with for a life-saving reason,” said Sergeant Greg Bedor.

Speed limits are there for a reason, ignoring them puts yourself and others in danger. Speed limits save lives! #FCPD #FCPDTrafficTips pic.twitter.com/t4q15nXmHD — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) May 1, 2020

According to Virginia State police, speed-related fatalities have gone up by 47 percent since March 13th.