Police release suspects’ identities, wanted for malicious wounding

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM)– Prince William County Police have released the identities of two suspects that are wanted for robbery and malicious wounding by a mob.

24-year-old Aleah Kitts and 23-year old Marcus Johnson are supected of allegedly beating a man unconscious during a robbery. Police are still looking to identify a third suspect.

On January 19, police responded to the 15200 block of Barnabas Trail in Woodbridge after a verbal altercation with a group of people escalated. According to police, they believe the suspects allegedly attacked the victim and struck him until he was unconscious. The suspects then allegedly took numerous items including two different gaming consoles, cell phones, jewelry, alcohol products and DVD’s before fleeing. The victim was eventually located outside by friends who then contacted the police.

The victim did not sustain any life threatening injuries.