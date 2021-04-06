Police release surveillance video in fatal Manassas Mall shooting

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Police Department has released surveillance video from a fatal shooting that occurred outside Manassas Mall located on Sudley Rd. on April 2.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved. According to police, a 34-year-old man from Baltimore, Md. was killed and a 22-year-old man was injured.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip by clicking here.

