Police recruit and wife dead in apparent double suicide

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police are calling it a double suicide as a police recruit and his wife are both dead after both seem to have had self-inflicted gunshot wounds Feb. 19.

Officers were called to the home at 8:11 p.m. on Saturday after Fairfax County Police Department recruit Matthew Farberov, 28, called 911. He discovered his wife with a gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted, according to the news release. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue workers took her to a hospital, where she died from her injuries. Detectives went to the area to investigate.

Farberov asked police to return shortly after their initial response ended at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. Officers discovered Faberov with a self-inflicted gunshot wound when they arrived. At the scene, Farberov was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting autopsies to confirm manner and cause of death.