Police Practices Work Group to recommend model for investigating alleged misconduct

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — In the wake of the protests following George Floyd’s murder last summer, Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz appointed the Police Practices Work Group, made up of four subcommittees, to review the police department’s policies and practices and make recommendations for improvement.

The subcommittees are studying mental health and policing, civilian oversight, alternative dispute resolutions, and traffic and policing.

Rodney Turner, an Arlington resident for nearly 20 years, chairs the Civilian Review Board subcommittee. “We found that what the Arlington County Police Department is doing — it’s doing a lot of things right. We heard from people who you would think may not say this say, ‘Hey, we don’t have a problem with these certain issues that other places in the country are having, but we can all improve.’”

The Civilian Review Board subcommittee will present its recommendations to Manager Schwartz Monday night. Turner says the group is recommending the County Board adopt a hybrid model they’ve developed to investigate alleged misconduct within the police department. They recommend both a civilian panel and an independent professional review of ACPD’s practices.

Turner says involving civilians in the process “is the Arlington way.” Schwartz will forward the recommendations and his own views to the County Board for action.