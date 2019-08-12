Police operation combatting commercial sex demand leads to 10 arrests

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A one-day operation targeting people who solicit commercial sex led to multiple arrests in Prince William County.

Pablo Perez Umanzo, 19, was one of 10 arrested and charged with frequenting a bawdy place and solicitation of prostitution.

The code of Virginia defines a “bawdy place” as any place within or outside any building or structure that is used or is to be used for lewdness or prostitution. During the operation, undercover detectives posed on ads soliciting commercial sex and those who arrived for the services were arrested.

“We know that it’s not gonna stop the problem, however, we want to make sure we’re sending a clear message to those who want to solicit those services that if you do it here in Prince William County you will get arrested so we’re hoping this will counter the demand for such services so that without the service you don’t have the industry,” said Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesperson for the Prince William County Police Department.

The other arrested included the following:

Clemente Bernal Cobo, 21, of 14219 Lotus Ln #536 in Centreville

Manuel Theodore Deguzman, 55, of 14309 Ladderback Dr in Gainesville

Abel Alvarenga, 40, of 8251 Highland St in Manassas

Richard Allen Waters, 48, of 11986 Coverstone Hills Cir in Manassas

Alfonso Medina, 43, of 117 Bradley Ct in Winchester

Davinder Kahlon, 35, of 12188 Jennell Dr in Bristow

Jeffrey Mosher, 45, of 44 Deerfield Meadows in Mineral

Mansour Asimov, 26, of 25253 Sackwheat Sq in Chantilly

The operation was conducted at an undisclosed hotel in the Manassas.