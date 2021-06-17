Police open Walgreens sexual assault investigation

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM)– Prince William County Police opened an investigation this week, looking for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a Walgreens in Woodbridge on May 29.

The man, as seen in the below surveillance photos, is described as a Hispanic male, with a medium build and in his twenties.

Courtesy: PWCPD

The victim, a 55-year-old woman, told police she was working when the man approached her from behind and inappropriately touched her.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call the PWCPD tipline at 703-792-7000.