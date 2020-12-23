Police: One dead, two injured after Tuesday night shooting in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police say a man died and two are hospitalized after a shooting during a narcotics deal Tuesday night in Woodbridge.

Police say one man was detained and charged for the shooting, and another man is hospitalized and facing charges. Police say both are 19-years-old and from Philadelphia.

Police responded to the shooting at 9:31 p.m. in the parking lot of the Tackett’s Mill shopping complex. Upon arrival, they found a 22-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

A third victim, a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, was found in Tackett’s Village Square. All three victims were transported to an area hospital.

The 22-year-old-man, identified as Matthew Joseph Costanzo of Woodbridge, died shortly after arriving at the hospital. Police say the 18-year-old woman sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Police conducted a search for any suspects with helicopter assistance from Fairfax County Police. Daquil Raheem Smith, 19, of Philadelphia was located on Gorham Way. Police say Smith was involved with the shooting, and Smith was detained without incident.

Officials say investigation revealed that two cars met for a narcotics transaction in the parking lot. One car contained Smith and the hospitalized 19-year-old from Philadelphia. The other had three people: Costanzo, the hospitalized 18-year-old woman, and another unidentified man.

Police say Smith and the now hospitalized 19-year-old opened fire, shooting into the other vehicle and striking two victims, leaving the third man unharmed. The two then immediately fled on foot.

Smith is being held without bond and is charged with murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police say charges are pending against the 19-year-old man who was hospitalized. It is unclear how the suspect was injured, and what condition he is in.

Police say an investigation is ongoing, and there is no further information at this time.