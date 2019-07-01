Police offer $5,000 reward for information on Woodbridge murders

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward in exchange for information related to the murders of two Woodbridge residents.

On June 22, police say a community member discovered the bodies of two adult males with gunshot wounds behind a business on Featherstone Rd.

Police report Milton Lopez and Jairo Mayorga were acquainted and were last seen alive the evening of June 21. The victims were reportedly local residents who often frequented those businesses.

“This is very preliminary,” said Sergeant Jonathan Perok of the Prince William County Police Department. “We don’t believe that there is an active threat in the area, but…we are still working through the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department’s non-emergency line 703-792-6500, or the police tip line, 703-792-7000, to stay anonymous.