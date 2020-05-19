Police need help identifying sexual assault suspect in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a potential sexual assault investigation.

On Thursday, a 55-year-old woman reported to police that she was lying in a tent on the 3200 block of Golansky Boulevard in Woodbridge when the suspect approached. According to police, the suspect entered the victim’s tent, took her phone and threw it away before he allegedly held her down and sexually assaulted her.

Now police released a composite picture and description. Police believe the suspect is a light-skinned man between 18-to-22 years old and around 5-feet-6-inches tall. The suspect has a medium build with wavy dark colored hair and a silver earring in his left ear. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white shoes with red markings.

