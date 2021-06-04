Police need help identifying man exposing himself in Annandale apartment complexes

ANNANDALE, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department needs your help identifying a man who has allegedly exposed himself multiple times recently in an Annandale apartment complex.

Courtesy: FCPD

Police said the incidents started on May 17 when the man was seen by a woman exposing himself in two apartment complexes located in the 4400 block of Island Place and the 7900 block of Dassett Court. The man was seen again in the Dasset Court apartment the next day, grabbed a woman, and then ran away. He was most recently seen exposing himself in the 4400 block of Briarwood Court.

The suspect is described as a black man in his late teens to early 20s and is approximately six feet tall.

If you have any information about the suspect, police are asking you to call the Major Crimes Bureau — 703-246-7800 and select option three.