Police: MS-13 gang members charged for beating man unconscious in Woodbridge; attack reportedly ‘random’

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police say four members of the gang Mara Salvatrucha, commonly known as MS-13, have been charged after beating a man unconscious in Woodbridge in February.

Police say the attack was unprovoked and seemed “random in nature” as the victim had no known gang affiliation.

Police say they reported to the Sabor Latino, a restaurant on Dale Boulevard, at midnight on February 15 to investigate the assault. Upon arrival, they found the victim, a 31-year-old man, with a severe laceration to his face. Police say he refused to provide information on what happened and gave vague suspect descriptions.

Police say the victim was attacked as he left the restaurant. He sustained severe head injuries and lacerations, and reportedly lost consciousness.

On March 30, detectives with the PWCPD Gang Unit and Northern Virginia Gang Task Force, along with Fairfax County Police, concluded their investigation after arresting and charging the following between February and March:

Christopher Calix-Rivas, 22, of Woodbridge, charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of gang participation, one count of distribution of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of firearms while in possession of certain substances

Alexander Castro De La Luz, 18, of Springfield, charged with malicious wounding by mob and gang participation

Moises Alfaro Olivar, 37, of Springfield charged with malicious wounding by mob and gang participation

Gustavo Romero-Serpas, 24, of Woodbridge charged with malicious wounding by mob and gang participation

All of the suspects are being held without bond. During the investigation, authorities executed multiple search and seizure warrants. Police say firearms, narcotics, ammunition, gang paraphernalia and money were recovered during the searches.