Police: Man used fake social media accounts to solicit sex from minors

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — A 21-year-old man from Falls Church is facing two felony charges related to soliciting sex from a minor. James Gregory is charged with carnal knowledge, also known as statutory rape, and the use of a communication device to solicit a minor.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Sex Crimes Squad began investigating Gregory last month when an underage victim told their parents about alleged sexual contact with Gregory. Detectives believe the suspect used multiple social media accounts with false names and lied about his age to contact children.