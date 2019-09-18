Police make arrest in Dumfries homicide case

DUMFRIES, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police announced an arrest for the murder of a 19-year-old Woodbridge man that happened in the 16900 block of Porters Inn Dr. in Dumfries on Monday night.

Edward Kusi-Johnson, 18 of Danville Road in Woodbridge, is accused of murdering Devonte Lee Ivy, according to police. Kusi-Johnson was arrested Tuesday and is charged with murder and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Police investigation revealed that the victim, Ivy, was supposed to meet an acquaintance for a marijuana transaction — this acquaintance was later identified as Kusi-Johnson. According to police, during the meeting, a verbal altercation escalated and multiple shots were fired, fatally striking Ivy.

Police said Kusi-Johnson is held without bond with a court date of November 15.