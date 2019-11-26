Police make an arrest in Woodbridge double homicide

Virginia

Molina-Rodriguez was arrested in Fauquier County on November 22 in connection to a separate investigation that led police to his role in the double murder.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a double murder that happened on June 22 in the Featherstone area of Woodbridge.

Police say Abner Molina-Rodriguez allegedly met up with the victims in a wooded area behind a nearby business. That’s when investigators say an altercation occurred and Molina-Rodriguez shot both victims.

Molina-Rodriguez was arrested in Fauquier County on November 22 in connection to a separate investigation that led police to his role in the double murder.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories