Police make an arrest in Woodbridge double homicide

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a double murder that happened on June 22 in the Featherstone area of Woodbridge.

Police say Abner Molina-Rodriguez allegedly met up with the victims in a wooded area behind a nearby business. That’s when investigators say an altercation occurred and Molina-Rodriguez shot both victims.

Molina-Rodriguez was arrested in Fauquier County on November 22 in connection to a separate investigation that led police to his role in the double murder.