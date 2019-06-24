Police investigating suspicious death in Reston

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found near a walking trail in Reston early Sunday morning.

Jose Lorenzo Guillen Mejia, 24, of Reston, was found dead in a wooded area between Hunters Woods Plaza and Breton Court. Officers initially responded to shots fired call around 1:45 a.m. While searching the wooded trails, they discovered Mejia with trauma to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The only thing we know is that he was out late in the evening with some friends or associates. We still don’t know who those people are we’re trying to have people come forward and tell us. We’re just trying to get a better timeline of what he was doing back there. Who he was with and why this may have happened to him,” said 2nd Lt. Stephen Wallace with Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau Homicide Squad.

The exact cause and manner of death is still under investigation. Anyone who was with Mejia that night is asked to contact police.