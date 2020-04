HAMILTON, Va. (WDVM) -- A cat is expected to live after it was shot in the face and body last Wednesday. Loudoun County Animal Services is investigating and asking the public for tips.

Investigators say the owners heard gunshots at around 4:00 in the afternoon and found their cat with wounds to its face and body. A veterinarian determined the wounds were probably caused by birdshot-type shotgun ammunition. The cat is in stable condition.