Police investigating possible hate crime at Arlington restaurant

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Police need help identifying a suspect of a possible hate crime that occurred here at the 500 blocks of S 23rd St. in Arlington.

Around 6 p.m. on May 4th, police arrived at an undisclosed restaurant for a reported assault.

The suspect left the restaurant without paying his bill.

When two employees asked the suspect to pay, he pushed one of them to the ground and fled towards Richmond Highway. The entire incident was caught on a cell phone video.

The suspect allegedly used racial slurs towards the Asian employees. He is described as a white male, late 20’s with dark brown hair and beard.

This remains an ongoing criminal investigation.