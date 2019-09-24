Police investigating murder in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A man is dead after a shooting inside a home Monday night.

Police were called to a home on East Street just before 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting. There they found Stonnie Ray Chavis, 45, of Woodbridge suffering from gunshot wounds.

Chavis was taken to a hospital, but later died. Police say that it appears there was a gathering at the home at the time of the shooting.

Police continue to investigate.

