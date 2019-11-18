Police investigating murder in Woodbridge

There is no suspect in custody.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A man is dead after a shooting in the early hours of Monday morning.

Prince William County police say they were called to the 1400 block of Old Bridge Road for reports of a shooting just after 1 a.m. They found a 32-year-old man, dead at the scene.

After a preliminary investigation, police believe that the victim was in an altercation at the DMV Studios located in the area. No other injuries have been reported and there is no suspect in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000.

This story is developing.