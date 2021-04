MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police are on the scene of a shooting in Manassas Thursday afternoon that left one victim hospitalized, officials say.

Police reported they were on the scene around 12:30 p.m. on the 8000 block of Coachcrest Court. Police say there is no active threat to the community.

An investigation is ongoing and no further details are available. This is a developing story and will be updated.