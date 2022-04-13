PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police were on scene in Petersburg investigating an incident where one man was killed after three adults were shot Tuesday evening.

Police said they responded to a call for shots fired just before 7 p.m., the call was quickly upgraded to a call that someone had actually been hit. Police arrived at the scene at the Citgo gas station on the 1500 block of East Washington Street where officers found one man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

After they arrived at the Citgo, officers received calls at two more locations –one at Locust Court and one at High Pearl Street– where they found two additional victims that had been shot. All victims were believed to have been shot at the Citgo, and police said it is unclear how they got to separate locations.

Police had to call in their SWAT team, after a crowd of people who seemed to know the victim gathered near the scene and became unruly.

“It’s very disheartening. You know we’ve got several victims here and we got several families involved, and our hearts go out to the families,” said Chief Travis Christian. “We understand their pain, but it’s also difficult for us to be able to work the scene and effectively work this scene, while we’re trying to control the crowd as well. So, we had to call in additional resources to assist us and we can preserve the scene.”

The two men police found later were believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect has been taken into custody at this time.

Petersburg Police asked for anyone with information on the incident, to call 804-861-1212.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.