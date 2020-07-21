Police investigating crash that killed 1 man on North Kings Highway

HUNTINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — An Alexandria, Virginia man died in a car crash at North Kings Highway and Telegraph Road on Monday morning.

Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department responded to the intersection where 61-year-old Robert Bloom was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:30 a.m., police said. According to their investigation, police believe Bloom was driving on North Kings Highway when he crashing into a traffic pole at the intersection. He was the only person in the car.

Detectives are still investigating a cause for the crash. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543

