Police investigating Alexandria hit-and-run

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria Police say they are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving three vehicles Tuesday morning.

Police responded around 6:30 a.m. to the scene at the intersection of South Patrick Street and Franklin Street. They say two drivers suffered minor injuries, and a third driver left the scene on foot.

All lanes are now open. Franklin Street was initially closed at the intersection, and a northbound lane and two southbound lanes of South Patrick street were closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

