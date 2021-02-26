Police investigating a series of indecent exposure incidents

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a series of indecent exposure cases in the Del Ray neighborhood that has been occurring since May of last year.

Police said there have been approximately 10-11 incidents, some happening on Mount Vernon Avenue and East Glendale Avenue, most occurring in the morning. One suspect is believed to be a man, but due to the descriptions varying in each incident, police have not determined if there’s only one suspect involved.

“Whether you’ve been a victim or you’ve witnessed these incidents, give 911 a call, call fast if you see it happening, we want to get officers there as quick as possible… We’re asking people to take a picture if possible, some little detail could come out of that could help our officers track down the suspect or suspects who are doing these,” said Amanda Paga, spokesperson for the Alexandria Police Department.

Police are also asking residents who have surveillance cameras to check their footage 30 minutes before and after an incident is reported and to call police if they see any suspicious activity.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when more information is available.