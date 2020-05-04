Police investigating a fatal crash in Frederick

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md (WDVM)– The Frederick County Sheriff’s department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one dead early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 13300 block of Old Frederick Rd. in Rocky ridge around 1 am for a vehicle accident. According to police, a pick-up truck had run into a tree and caught fire.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released. Police say this is an ongoing investigation