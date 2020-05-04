Police investigating a fatal crash in Frederick

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md (WDVM)– The Frederick County Sheriff’s department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one dead early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 13300 block of Old Frederick Rd. in Rocky ridge around 1 am for a vehicle accident. According to police, a pick-up truck had run into a tree and caught fire.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released. Police say this is an ongoing investigation

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania
honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories