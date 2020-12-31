Police investigate Wednesday night hit-and-run in Springfield; one hospitalized

(WDVM) — Fairfax County Police say they are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Springfield late Wednesday night. Police say the pedestrian, a man, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police say they responded to Franconia Road and Elder Avenue around 11:30 last night for the collision. Multiple roads were closed at the time of the investigation.

Police say a suspect vehicle has not been identified in the crash. The victim remains hospitalized as of Thursday morning.

An investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.