Police investigate Wednesday night hit-and-run in Springfield; one hospitalized

(WDVM) — Fairfax County Police say they are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Springfield late Wednesday night. Police say the pedestrian, a man, was hospitalized with serious injuries.
Police say they responded to Franconia Road and Elder Avenue around 11:30 last night for the collision. Multiple roads were closed at the time of the investigation.
Police say a suspect vehicle has not been identified in the crash. The victim remains hospitalized as of Thursday morning.
An investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.
