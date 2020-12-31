Police investigate Wednesday night hit-and-run in Springfield; one hospitalized

Virginia
Posted: / Updated:
Virginia State Police Searching for Driver in Fatal Hit and Run _7732107033980456487

(WDVM) — Fairfax County Police say they are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Springfield late Wednesday night. Police say the pedestrian, a man, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police say they responded to Franconia Road and Elder Avenue around 11:30 last night for the collision. Multiple roads were closed at the time of the investigation.

Police say a suspect vehicle has not been identified in the crash. The victim remains hospitalized as of Thursday morning.

An investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories