Police investigate string of burglaries that seem to target minorities Video

More from Northern Virginia

Detectives in Fairfax County are investigating a string of burglaries in three of their districts that targeted minorities.

Officers say there have been at least 13 residential burglaries since mid-October primarily in the McLean, Fair Oaks and Reston areas of Fairfax County. Detectives say it is unclear whether these incidents are related, but the majority of the burglaries happened in the early afternoon to evening hours and most of the victims were of Middle Eastern and Asian descent.

"We always encourage general safety practices to include locking your doors and windows when you're away from home, keeping the inside and outside of the home well lit, having a trusted neighbor collect your mail and newspaper when you're not home, and to keep an eye on your home," said 2nd Lt. John Lieb.

Anyone with information this recent string of burglaries is asked to contact the McLean District Station at 703-556-7750, the Reston District Station at 703-478-0904, or the Fair Oaks District Station at 703-591-0966.