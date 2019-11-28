UPDATE: Police investigate fatal Springfield shooting

Updated at 2:53 p.m.: Fairfax County Police confirm the victim died as a result of his injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police are investigating a shooting in Springfield Thursday afternoon.
At 1:40 p.m., FCPD confirmed it was on scene along the 6100 block of Dinwiddie St in Springfield.
Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic teenage boy, 5′ 7″, wearing a white jacket and dark-colored pants.
This story is developing and will be updated.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App