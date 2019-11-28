UPDATE: Police investigate fatal Springfield shooting

At 1:40 p.m., FCPD confirmed it was on scene along the 6100 block of Dinwiddie St in Springfield.

Updated at 2:53 p.m.: Fairfax County Police confirm the victim died as a result of his injuries.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police are investigating a shooting in Springfield Thursday afternoon.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic teenage boy, 5′ 7″, wearing a white jacket and dark-colored pants.

Officers are on scene of a shooting in the 6100 blk of Dinwiddie St in Springfield. One victim has been taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition. Preliminarily, suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his teens, 5’7, whi jacket and dark pants. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/hmQLQ3ONBU — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) November 28, 2019

This story is developing and will be updated.