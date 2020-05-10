Police investigate single-vehicle fatal car crash

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va (WDVM)– Fairfax County Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to 9800 Hampton Road for a crash involving a Volvo Sedan. They say the driver of the car was traveling eastbound when she lost control of the vehicle, hitting two trees.

The driver, Sharon Hudson, of Fairfax County was pronounced dead on the scene. Hudson was the only one in the car, police say alcohol may be a factor.

