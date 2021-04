ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a call about shots fired that took place around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said that “multiple buildings were struck.”

The report came from the 800 block of N. Patrick Street. Police say they chased a suspect vehicle, and the pursuit ended in Southeast D.C. just after 9 p.m.

Police said that northbound Route 1 is closed at Madison Street.