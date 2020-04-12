Police investigate shots fired in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
No other information has been provided; however, police are warning residents of police activity in the area.
