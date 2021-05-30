Police investigate shooting outside of Sterling restaurant

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting outside of a restaurant in Sterling.

Police responded to Tommy’s Place II at the 150 block of Enterprise St. around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday night.

The suspect fired at an employee at the restaurant and hit the window. An armed security guard discharged the firearm at the suspect’s vehicle as he fled. A customer inside of the restaurant received minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5’5, 195 pounds. The suspect was wearing a black shirt and fled in a black Toyota Tundra.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect.