Police investigate shooting in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police continue to investigate a shooting that happened Tuesday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened at 1:38 am on the 1400 block of Bayside Avenue. While investigating the scene after reports of shots fired, they found a 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was then taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Chad Mason, Police Officer/PIO, Prince William County Police Department, said “We did search the area pretty well. Police k-9 and a helicopter with Fairfax also helped search. It is an active investigation at this time and it does not appear to be random in nature.”

Police are asking any possible witnesses of the incident to come forward with more details.