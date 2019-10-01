Police investigate robbery in Woodbridge

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County police are investigating a robbery that occurred on Sunday in Woodbridge on the 1400 block of East Longview Drive.
Police report the victim, a 23-year-old man, reported he was assaulted and had his wallet stolen by four unknown men while walking in the area.
Police describe one of the suspects as a black male, last seen wearing a black and white t-shirt, and blue jeans.
Another suspect is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black and grey hoodie and khakis.
The third suspect is described as a black male with short black dreadlocks, last seen wearing a multi-color hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants, and the fourth is described as a black male with no further description at this time.
Police are asking anyone with information on any of the suspects to contact Prince William County police.
