Police investigate robbery in Woodbridge

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County police are investigating a robbery that occurred on Sunday in Woodbridge on the 1400 block of East Longview Drive.

Police report the victim, a 23-year-old man, reported he was assaulted and had his wallet stolen by four unknown men while walking in the area.

Police describe one of the suspects as a black male, last seen wearing a black and white t-shirt, and blue jeans.

Another suspect is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black and grey hoodie and khakis.

The third suspect is described as a black male with short black dreadlocks, last seen wearing a multi-color hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants, and the fourth is described as a black male with no further description at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information on any of the suspects to contact Prince William County police.