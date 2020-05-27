Police investigate rape in Prince William County

Virginia

Kim has now been taken into custody and is being held without bond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Police are investigating reports of a rape incident in Haymarket, Virginia.

Police said the victim, who was between 23-25 years old at the time, was allegedly raped by 32-year-old Johann Kim. According to the Prince William Police Department, the reported incident happened at a residence in Woodbridge between January 2011 and December 2012.

The victim said she reported it to officials May of 2020, and on Tuesday detectives obtained warrants for Kim. He has been taken into custody and is being held without bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories