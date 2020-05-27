Police investigate rape in Prince William County

Kim has now been taken into custody and is being held without bond

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Police are investigating reports of a rape incident in Haymarket, Virginia.

Police said the victim, who was between 23-25 years old at the time, was allegedly raped by 32-year-old Johann Kim. According to the Prince William Police Department, the reported incident happened at a residence in Woodbridge between January 2011 and December 2012.



The victim said she reported it to officials May of 2020, and on Tuesday detectives obtained warrants for Kim. He has been taken into custody and is being held without bond.