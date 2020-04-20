Police investigate homicide in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va (WDVM)– Mount Vernon police arrest a 32-year-old Alexandria woman for homicide.

Officers responded to an apartment located on the 3000 block of Furman Lane around 8:30 a.m Saturday after responding to a report of a man suffering from a stab wound.

Sarah Esmeralda Viera is being arrested for a domestic-related homicide after she allegedly stabbed her brother Saturday morning.

According to police 32-year-old, Charles Alvarez was stabbed in his upper body. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Detectives are still investigating why Viera stabbed her brother.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2.