Police investigate fatal three-car collision in Fairfax

Virginia

Courtesy: V-Dot Traffic Camera

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on Route 1 involving three vehicles.

Officers say one man was pronounced dead on-the-scene and five people were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

