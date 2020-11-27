Police investigate fatal three-car collision in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on Route 1 involving three vehicles.
Officers say one man was pronounced dead on-the-scene and five people were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
