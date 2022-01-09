Police investigate fatal pedestrian involved crash

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Manassas, Virginia.

Police said it happened on Sudley Road and Sudley Manor Drive, where a vehicle struck a pedestrian walking in the roadway. The driver of that vehicle is a 51-year-old man.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, speed, alcohol, or drug use are not factors in the crash.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim. The investigation is ongoing.

