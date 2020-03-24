Police investigate fatal house fire in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue arrived at 12800 block of Silvia Lp in Woodbridge, on March 24 at 4:51 a.m to investigate a fire.

Fire crews arrived at the home and found an individual inside, the individual was pronounced dead at the scene according to officials. The identity of the deceased will be released once confirmed and a next-of-kin notified.

The Prince William County police detectives and the Department of Fire and Rescue are investigating the death and the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.