FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police confirm one person is dead another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car crash on Carlin Springs Rd.

Police say only one car was involved in the crash.

As of 7:20 a.m., Carlin Springs Rd is closed between Columbia Pike and Leesburg Pike during to the investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated.