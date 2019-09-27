Police investigate fatal car crash in Frederick County, Va.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia State Police and Frederick County Police are investigating a fatal car accident that occurred on Wednesday night in Frederick county.
The driver, 54-year-old Douglas W. Cable, was traveling west on Rt. 50 when he lost control of his vehicle. Cable was not wearing a seat-belt during the time of the crash. He was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation, but police believe speed was a factor.
